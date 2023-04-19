Introducing The Pell Hotel

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced today the official opening of a vibrant new boutique hotel, The Pell, a part of the JdV by Hyatt brand. The property, which is managed by Highgate, is located on Rhode Island’s historic Aquidneck Island, minutes from Newport and endless unique attractions and activities. Unveiling the completion of a nine-million-dollar renovation boasting a modern bohemian design, The Pell is a true reflection of the coastal neighborhood in which it resides.

Located at 425 East Main Road, The Pell is less than two miles from Sachuest Beach, Third Beach and Easton’s Beach in Newport, a popular surfing spot. Newport Vineyards is less than a mile from the hotel, while the historic Newport Mansions and Cliff Walk are under three miles away. After a day exploring, guests can return from the hustle and bustle of Newport and unwind at the hotel library or dine at the hotel’s full-service restaurant, The Helmway.

“We are thrilled to finally be introducing The Pell, which is the first JdV by Hyatt hotel in Rhode Island, to the Newport market,” says Graham Jones, GRJ LLC co-founder of The Pell. “We have put a lot of time, effort and love into this project and know The Pell will have an enormous impact in both Newport and Middletown.”

Originally built in 1989, ownership engaged award-winning architecture and design firms A4 Architecture and Stoa Design Collective to transform all the guestrooms and public spaces. Inspired by local surroundings and a true reflection of the Middletown neighborhood, the hotel features a calming, neutral palate and natural elements to complement the light-hearted, energetic atmosphere and inviting spirit. Wicker and wooden touches bring the upscale coastal feel indoors alongside modern, chic interiors.

The Pell offers 127 spacious guestrooms and suites featuring premium amenities and plush beds with 550-thread-count premium linens for a restored stay. Guests enjoy full bathrooms with a marble vanity, tub and walk-in shower. Deluxe rooms and suites feature a separate sitting area and two suites offer kitchenettes. Rooms are equipped with a mini-refrigerator, 55-inch TV and complimentary high-speed internet.

The hotel’s signature restaurant, The Helmway, serves breakfast and dinner with tables and bar seating and offers in-room dining for guests.

“The menu reflects my passion for local, sustainably sourced high-quality ingredients,” explains Executive Chef, Will Wallbank. “We work with local farms and fisherman to deliver fresh options for guests and visitors of Aquidneck Island.” The menu itself and cocktail list will change with the seasons.

Offering 1,250 square feet of customizable meeting and event space, The Pell provides the perfect setting to host an intimate wedding reception, pre- and post-wedding events, or small business meetings for up to 40 guests. The property also has a business center, exercise facility, and complimentary parking.

