Newport’s Newest Hotel Set to Open in March

Island House Newport is set to open its doors and welcome guests starting March 13, 2025. As Newport’s newest hotel, Island House Newport promises to blend the charm of the city’s maritime history with modern comfort, offering the perfect getaway for visitors.

Designed with a strong sense of community in mind, Island House Newport creates a warm, inviting atmosphere for all types of travelers. The hotel’s flexible spaces cater to everything from intimate gatherings to larger social events, with a focus on local hospitality expertise to ensure a memorable stay.

With Newport continuing to be a top destination for travelers, this new hotel presents a convenient and stylish option for exploring the city. Just steps from Easton’s Beach, Bellevue Avenue, Newport Harbor, and the scenic Cliff Walk, Island House Newport places guests right in the heart of it all.

By combining regional influences with modern amenities, Island House Newport is set to become an exciting new choice for those looking to experience everything Newport has to offer.

