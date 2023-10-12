Newport Harbor Island Resort (formerly Gurney’s) to layoff 136 employees this fall

The Newport Harbor Island Resort (formerly Gurney’s) on Goat Island has filed notice with R.I. Department of Labor & Training that they intend to layoff 136 employees later this fall.

The layoffs are related to an approximately $45 million redevelopment of the resort that is expected to be finished in spring 2024, according to Providence Business News who spoke with a representative of the property. The layoffs are scheduled to take effect on November 22nd and will only affect non-union employees.

Pebblebrook Trust Hotel of Bethesda, Maryland bought the property in June 2022 for $174 million.

The hotel features 257 guestrooms, including 18 spacious suites, and 80,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor event space, surrounded by expansive lawns, sweeping water views, a marina, and a historic lighthouse.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

