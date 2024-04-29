Newport Harbor Island Resort Opens After Renovation

Newport Harbor Island Resort, situated on Goat Island, welcomes guests today following a complete reimagination. Formerly known as The Sheraton and Gurney’s Newport Resort and Marina, the property has undergone significant changes, promising a fresh experience for visitors.

Owned by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and operated by Davidson Resorts, the reopening marks a significant milestone for the resort. Renovations have transformed the guestrooms, suites, Spa, dining venues, meeting spaces, and marina. Collaborating with Dawson Design Associates (DDA), the resort aims to capture the essence of coastal New England, emphasizing simplicity, warmth, and comfort.

With nearly 30,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, Newport Harbor Island Resort offers ample opportunities for weddings, meetings, and conferences. A dedicated sales team ensures a personalized experience for event planners, reflecting the quintessential Newport charm.

The resort also introduces a range of activities under the guidance of Recreation Manager, Rebecca Violette. From clambakes to wellness classes, guests can immerse themselves in a variety of experiences. Additionally, a seasonal water taxi provides easy access to downtown Newport starting Memorial Day Weekend.

Dining options at the resort cater to diverse tastes. Torpedo Bar & Lounge offers local favorites like Blue Crab Toast and Piri Piri Chicken, while The Bakery provides coffee drinks and freshly baked goods. Opening in time for the summer season, 1639 will feature seafood and New England classics, while Pineapple Club offers a casual dining experience with expanded cabana seating and special programming.

The reopening of Newport Harbor Island Resort heralds a new chapter for this coastal destination.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

