Wayfinder Newport Hotel Officially Reopens After 2022 Fire

The Wayfinder Newport, part of Dovetail + Co’s Wayfinder collection, has officially reopened following an extensive rebuild and renovation. The hotel combines contemporary coastal design with local partnerships to offer a curated experience that reflects Rhode Island’s relaxed atmosphere.

The property features 197 rooms, including 30 spacious suites, a B-Side lobby coffee bar, the Pool Shack cocktail bar, an outdoor pool, and Nomi Park, the on-site restaurant.

Dovetail + Co, the hotel owner and developer, originally launched Wayfinder Newport in 2020, gaining a loyal following. A fire in May 2022 caused the hotel to close for significant restoration. The reopened hotel will showcase over 1,000 pieces by Rhode Island artists, including a poolside mural by Sean Spellman, vintage postcards by Jenny Brown, and artworks by other local artists. The property also includes custom furniture from Rhode Island’s O&G Studio and various local antique pieces.

Wayfinder Newport emphasizes community connections, featuring bath amenities from Newport’s Shore Soap Co. and bed throws by Matouk. Guest experiences include live poolside music, movies, night swims, and arcade pop-ups. Amenities also include pet-friendly accommodations, a 24-hour gym, complimentary WiFi, free parking with electric car charging stations, and a green space with outdoor games. The hotel offers 3,800 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space.

