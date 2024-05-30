Newport Beach Hotel & Suites Completes Guest Room Refurbishment

Newport Beach Hotel & Suites on Thursday announced the completion of a guest room refresh project. The refresh is the first phase of a multi-phase renovation project planned for the property.

“We are delighted to unveil the results of our guest room refresh project,” says Alexandra Mola, the general manager of Newport Beach Hotel & Suites. “With Phase One complete, we are one step closer to realizing our vision of offering travelers a sophisticated stay that perfectly balances modern amenities with the timeless allure of Newport’s coastal heritage.”

The Procaccianti Group purchased the property in April 2023 for $25 million.

“The acquisition of a property with land in an irreplaceable location aligns perfectly with our strategic growth plan in the upscale boutique, independent hotel segment,” said Rob Leven, chief investment officer of Procaccianti Companies said at the time. “Newport, Rhode Island is among the top-performing leisure markets in the United States with tremendously high barriers to entry, which amplifies this acquisition as an extremely rare real estate investment opportunity.”

