Governor Gina Raimondo today announced that Rhode Island has 310 new cases of COVID-19. This brings Rhode Island’s count to 7439. RIDOH also announced 11 additional COVID-19 associated fatalities bringing the total fatalities to 226.

Of these 11 people, one person was in their 50s, four people were in their 70s, one person was in their 80s, and five people were in their 90s.

There are currently 258 in the hospital, 78 in the ICU, 53 on vents and 433 people have been discharged from the hospital.