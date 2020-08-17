ANDREW TRUNSKY

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 12 points in the latest ABC News poll.

Biden is ahead of Trump 53-41 among registered voters nationwide, the poll conducted in partnership with Langer Research shows. Biden leads Trump with likely voters as well, 54-44, according to the poll.

Voters also view Biden more favorably than Trump, 50% to 42%.

BREAKING: Joe Biden holds a 12 point lead over Pres. Trump among registered voters, 53-41%, and a similar 10 point lead among likely voters, 54-44%, according to new @ABC News/WaPo poll. https://t.co/iMUDLzMTLh — ABC News (@ABC) August 17, 2020

Almost six months into the pandemic, Trump’s approval rating stands at 43%, with 55% of voters disapproving, according to the poll. His approval rating has increased four points since a July ABC News poll, though more still disapprove. (RELATED: Here’s How Biden’s Lead In The Polls Compares To Clinton’s Four Years Ago)

Registered voters were nearly evenly split on whether the economy would fare better Biden, with 35% saying it would be worse under the former vice president and 32% saying it would improve.

Thirty-two percent of voters said that crime would be worse under the former vice president, and 25% said it would be better.

The poll also shows that voters have an overall positive view of Sen. Kamala Harris, who Biden selected as his running mate on Tuesday. Fifty-two percent of voters surveyed view the California Democrat favorably, compared to 38% who view her unfavorably, according to the poll.

Harris’s net favorability is higher than Vice President Mike Pence’s, who 44% of voters described as favorable, the poll showed. The two are set to debate on Oct. 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah, according to the Commission on Presidential Debates.

The ABC poll was released the same day as a CNN poll that showed Biden leading by only four points, 50% to 46%.

The former vice president is set to officially become his party’s nominee at the Democratic National Convention which kicks off Monday.

The poll was conducted from Aug. 12-15 among 1,001 adults and has a 3.5 point margin of error, according to ABC News.

