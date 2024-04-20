Audrain’s Heritage Restaurant Group buys Brick Alley Pub

BREAKING: Huge news!!! Nick Schorsch’s Audrain Hospitality/Heritage Restaurant group has purchased Brick Alley Pub, the Newport institution located in the heart of the city for more than 40 years.

Brick Alley employees were informed of the ownership change Saturday morning.

“Over the last 43.5 years our time as business owners here in Newport has been one of our greatest joys. We have had the pleasure of serving and getting to know so many incredible customers, many of whom have become lifelong friends. The same can be said of our amazing team over the years. We have laughed, cried, shared wins and losses alongside our team that has become more like family. Our goal when we started Brick Alley was to build a restaurant that could be a place for everyone to enjoy. Retiring is never an easy or simple decision, however we feel incredibly fortunate that the next owners of Brick Alley are keeping the entire team in place, including our son Matt, who has been a member of the Brick Alley team for over 20 years. We are proud that Brick Alley now has the ability to serve the Newport community for another 40+ years!” Said Ralph and Pat Plumb founders of Brick Alley.

“Brick Alley is a cherished spot for locals and a must-see for visitors, thanks to its prime location and reputation as a community landmark. The Plumb family and the staff’s commitment is clear in every aspect of the restaurant, from the high standards for service, the rave reviews online, the decor reflecting decades of Newport history, and the word-of-mouth acclaim it receives.

Our strategy is straightforward, don’t fix what isn’t broken. Instead, provide the resources to enable Brick Alley Pub to achieve new levels of customer service and staff support. Our investment is aimed at adding value where it’s needed without changing the core of what makes the Brick Alley a beloved landmark. This includes supporting the restaurant’s successful operations and exploring expansion opportunities, such as adding a refreshed back patio and increasing marketing efforts. Our goal is to improve efficiency and ensure every team member feels appreciated and productive.

Together, we look forward to finding and leveraging the amazing opportunities ahead of us,” said Michael Anderson, spokesman for The Heritage Restaurant Group.

Having relocated from New York City approximately ten years ago, Schorsch has amassed a huge portfolio in Newport, including establishments such as La Forge Restaurant, Newport Craft Beer, Audrain Automobile Museum, Audrain Motorsport, Audrain Park Place, Audrain Hospitality, La Costa Lobster and Tacos, Wally Weiners, Newport Lobster Company, Hilltop Inn, Cluck House, Cluck Truck, Amano Pizza, and Newport Life Magazine. Audrain is also expected to be awarded the Easton’s Beach food concessions contract at this Wednesday’s Newport City Council meeting.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

