A Tranquil Retreat in the Heart of Newport Hits Market for $3,195,000

80 Ayrault Street | 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,171 sq ft | offered by Lila Delman Compass for $3,195,000.

Experience the epitome of refined living in this remarkable Newport abode. Tucked away on 80 Ayrault St, this hidden gem exudes PRIVACY, ELEGANCE, and SOPHISTICATION in the coveted Kay/Catherine neighborhood.

As you enter through the tree-lined driveway, you’ll immediately appreciate the seamless integration of luxury and functionality spread across 2900 square feet. This turn-key residence boasts 3-4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, offering ample space for relaxation and entertainment.

The gourmet kitchen, equipped with modern appliances, is a culinary haven, while the private outdoor space provides a serene oasis for alfresco dining and leisure. Nestled on over 1/2 an acre, the property offers an idyllic setting for both quiet repose and outdoor enjoyment.

Whether you’re admiring the beautifully landscaped grounds or listening to the songbirds, this residence invites you to embrace the beauty of your surroundings. With the convenience of being able to walk everywhere, this exclusive property allows you to relish in the harmonious blend of luxury and tranquility. Make 80 Ayrault St your own and indulge in the ultimate Newport lifestyle.

