Obituary: Christine Larocque (1952-2024)

Christine L. (Rose) Larocque, 71, of Tiverton, RI, passed away at her home on April 19, 2024, surrounded by family. She was the wife of Kenneth Larocque.

Born in Fall River, MA, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Carol (Borden) Rose.

Besides her husband Ken, she leaves their children, Andrea B. Chase and her husband Francis H. Chase IV of Tiverton and Mitchell R. Larocque of Providence, as well as their grandchildren, Isaiah J. Chase and Maggie Rose Chase.

Christine is also survived by her sisters, Elizabeth Zelinger and her husband Gerald of Bristol and Bobbie Jean Wheeler and her husband Alan of Portsmouth. She leaves many nieces and nephews from the East Coast, West Coast, and Canada.

Christine, “Kiki”, always had her doors open whether at home or at the Tiverton School department where she worked for 30 years, referring to all the students as her “kids”. Often students requested it be Christine to hand them their diploma on graduation day. She loved to garden and spend time by the seashore digging for clams. She enjoyed baking and made the best lasagna. She also knitted and quilted, gifting her special pieces to loved ones. She loved music and dancing and didn’t care if she couldn’t dance like Michael Jackson, or who was watching, she did it anyway. She was caring and had a beautiful laugh, smile, and sense of humor that put everyone at ease. Kiki gave you undivided attention when it mattered the most and whether you were her child, niece, nephew, sister, friend, or student passing through, she made you feel special, and her favorite. She had a gift for staying in touch with friends and relations despite time or distance, you could always pick up where you left off and she’d be there. She loved gathering people together, and most of all, spending time with her family.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 11:30am in Amicable Congregational Church, 3736 Main Road, Tiverton. A repast will be held at The Meeting House, Tiverton Four Corners.

Donations in her memory may be made to Tiverton High School, Christine Larocque Memorial Fund.