(VIDEO) Fall River Man Arrested for Vandalising American Dream Gas in Tiverton

On Wednesday, April 10 at approximately 2:00 am, officers of the Tiverton Police Department responded to 400 Main Rd., American Dream Gas, for a report of debris in the roadway. Upon arrival, officers observed a trash bin knocked over and debris strewn throughout the area. Officers further observed several fuel pump digital screens intentionally damaged. During a subsequent investigation, officers were able to observe video surveillance footage of a possible suspect.

Officers combed the surrounding area for any signs of the perpetrator. Their efforts paid off when, at the junction of Main Rd. and State Ave., they came upon an individual fitting the description of the suspect. The man, later identified as 19-year-old Jadon B. West of Fall River, MA, was found asleep on a bench.

Officers detained West and transported him to the Tiverton Police Headquarters for questioning. During his interrogation, West admitted to causing the damage at American Dream Gas.

Consequently, West was formally taken into custody and charged with three counts of vandalism, in addition to one count of disorderly conduct. He spent the night in custody at the police headquarters before being transferred to the 2nd Division District Court in Newport.

Hamden Ahmad, owner of American Dream, estimates it will cost $100,000 to replace the pumps.

During his court appearance, bail was set at $1000 surety, and West’s next hearing is scheduled for April 18, 2024.

