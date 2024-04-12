Tragedy Strikes Newport as 2-Month-Old Found Dead: Teen in Custody

The Newport Police Department has filed charges against a 17-year-old juvenile in connection with the death of a 2-month-old infant.

Newport Police Officers, accompanied by personnel from the Newport Fire Department, rushed to the Festival Field Housing Development following a report of an unresponsive 2-month-old child Thursday night approximately 10:55 p.m.

Efforts were made to save the infant’s life as the child was transported to Newport Hospital. However, despite the best efforts of medical professionals, the child was pronounced deceased upon arrival at the hospital.

Newport Police Detectives immediately launched investigation into the circumstances surrounding the infant’s death and their efforts led to the apprehension of a 17-year-old juvenile, who has been taken into custody.

The teenager faces felony charges. Per legal protocol, the individual will undergo an arraignment in family court.

Details surrounding the incident remain scarce as authorities continue to investigate the matter. Newport Police have emphasized that this is an ongoing investigation, and as such, they are not in a position to provide further information at this time.

This story will be updated as details become available.

