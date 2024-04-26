Coastal Charm Meets Luxury Living: Sea Glass Cottage Hits the Market in Spartina Cove for $2,395,000

185 Spartina Cove Way | South Kingstown, RI | 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 4,578 sq ft | offered by Residential Properties Ltd for $2,395,000

Introducing Sea Glass at Spartina Cove: A bespoke shingled cottage meticulously crafted by Blakely Designs to capture the essence of coastal living with a touch of refined relaxation. Set upon 2.27 acres, this residence seamlessly integrates with acres of preserved land, offering exclusive access to scenic trails leading to Billington Cove.

This private sanctuary, mere minutes from renowned beaches, boasts over 4,500 square feet of living space, including 5 generously sized bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a convenient first-floor office. Step through the grand foyer into the expansive Meridian design, where 10′ ceilings and a panoramic wall of glass invite natural light to dance through every corner.

Marvel at the craftsmanship adorning each room, from coffered ceilings to bespoke built-in bookcases framing the fireplace. Luxurious quarter-sawn oak flooring leads to a chef’s dream kitchen, equipped with a 48″ double oven Wolf dual-fuel range, Sub-Zero Refrigerator, wine fridge, and Quartz countertops, complemented by a walk-in pantry designed to impress.

The living room, den, and dining area offer serene views of the surrounding woodland, while upstairs, the Primary Suite beckons with a spa-like retreat featuring a glass and tiled shower, soaking tub, and double sink vanity. Discover three additional ensuite bedrooms and a versatile “play room” or guest bedroom.

Conveniently located minutes from Downtown Wakefield, The Matunuck Oyster Bar, and South Kingstown Town Beach, this coastal haven offers easy access to East Matunuck State Beach and urban hubs, just three hours from NYC and 1.5 hours from Boston. First-floor furnishings available for purchase, completing this turnkey opportunity for discerning buyers seeking the ultimate seaside escape.

