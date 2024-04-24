Obituary: Seamus Daniel Kirby (1994-2024)

October 14,1994 – April 14, 2024

Seamus Daniel Kirby, of Middletown, RI died on April 14, 2024. He was the husband of Tatum James Wadensten.

Born in Newport, RI on October 14,1994. He was the son of Jerome R. Kirby III and Kathryn Kimberly Kirby. He arrived like a shot from a cannon. A theme that would carry on throughout the arc of his life.

Seamus attended Underwood School, Cluny School and Pennfield School. He graduated from Rocky Hill Country Day School in 2013. His athletic abilities brought him many accolades. Newport Youth Travel Hockey. Rocky Hill Boys Varsity Lacrosse Captain. First recipient of the Charley Blanchard Relentless Spirit Award. Boys Varsity Lacrosse SENEISAA first team All-League 2012. He held the record for most goals, assists and face-oﬀs won in a season and 4-year Varsity career.

Seamus started racing Motocross bikes at age 10. At 12 years old he won the NESC Moto Cross Championship in the 85cc class. Over the next ten years he filled a room full of trophies.

Seamus earned a Bachelor of Arts in Historic Preservation and Community Planning from the College of Charleston, SC graduating in 2017.

He worked for Kirby construction from the age of twelve, after college graduation Seamus returned to the island he loved. He began his professional career with the company, as a project manager, working side by side with his father, Jerry.

Seamus was devoted to Tatum, Hendrix, and Halsten. His passion for life was boundless whether it be his large family, many friends, hobbies, or the ocean.

He was known for including every friend, stray dog, and stranger. He had a wonderful ability to bring everyone into his embrace, his tent was big, and he wanted everyone under it. Seamus was a waterman, at sea swimming through the waters of a life well lived.

Seamus is survived by his wife Tatum Wadensten and their children Hendrix Seamus Kirby and Halsten Vaughn Kirby. As well as his older brother Rome Kirby IV (Galen) and their children Rome Kirby V and Bailey Kirby. His maternal grandfather Phil Vancil. His many aunts and uncles, cousins, grand cousins. His brothers-in-law Lars, Sven, and Magnus Wadensten.

He is predeceased by his sister Hannah Elizabeth Kirby, his paternal grandparents Jerome R. Kirby Jr. and Helen Kirby, maternal grandmother Karen Vaughan.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, April 27, 2024 at St. Mary’s Church, corner of Spring St & Memorial Blvd, Newport at 10:00 am. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, www.mlkccenter.org or to Star Kids Scholarship Program, www.starkidsprogram.org.

Funeral arrangements are by the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home. For more information, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.

