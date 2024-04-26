Weekly Roundup: Key Developments in Rhode Island’s General Assembly (April 22-26)

Here are the highlights from this week’s news and events in the Rhode Island General Assembly:

1. House Passes Serpa Bill Allowing Independent Voters to Automatically Disaffiliate: The House of Representatives passed legislation (2024-H 7662) proposed by Rep. Patricia A. Serpa (D-Dist. 27, West Warwick, Coventry) permitting independent voters in primary elections to automatically disaffiliate. The measure, now heading to the Senate, seeks to streamline the voting process. A similar bill (2024-S 2894) awaits consideration in the Senate.

2. Senate OKs Sosnowski Bill to Create Rhode Island Lake Management Program: Legislation (2024-S 2153A) introduced by Sen. V. Susan Sosnowski (D-Dist. 37, South Kingstown) establishing the Rhode Island Lake Management Program garnered Senate approval. The program aims to address issues related to invasive aquatic plants in lakes and ponds. The corresponding House bill (2024-H 8093) awaits review.

3. Senate Approves Murray Bill to Prohibit Declawing: The Senate greenlit legislation (2024-S 2007) sponsored by Sen. Melissa A. Murray (D-Dist. 24, Woonsocket, North Smithfield) prohibiting the declawing of cats except when deemed medically necessary by a licensed veterinarian. The bill now moves to the House for further consideration.

4. House Passes Solomon Bill to Regulate Pet Insurance Industry: The House passed the Pet Insurance Act (2024-H 7435) introduced by Rep. Joseph J. Solomon Jr., aimed at establishing a comprehensive legal framework for pet insurance in Rhode Island. The Senate counterpart (2024-S 2812) awaits deliberation.

5. Ujifusa, Kislak Introduce Bills to Protect Independent Local Pharmacies: Sen. Linda Ujifusa (D-Dist. 11, Portsmouth, Bristol) and Rep. Rebecca Kislak (D-Dist. 4, Providence) presented bills safeguarding Rhode Island’s independent pharmacies and consumer choice for prescription drugs. The proposed legislation addresses reimbursement and audit practices by pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs).

6. Shekarchi Resolution Proposes $500,000 for Warwick T.F. Green Services: Legislation (2024 H-8181) introduced by Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi (D-Dist. 23, Warwick) seeks an appropriation of $500,000 to compensate the City of Warwick for municipal services provided at T.F. Green International Airport.

7. Cano, Shallcross Smith Highlight Out-of-School Learning Funding Bill: Sen. Sandra Cano (D-Dist. 8, Pawtucket) and Rep. Mary Ann Shallcross Smith (D-Dist. 46, Lincoln, Pawtucket) emphasized legislation (2024-S 2864, 2024-H 8047) allocating $4 million to support after-school, school vacation, summer learning, and workforce development programs.

8. Bill Aims to Protect Patients from Insurers’ Step Therapy Protocols: Sen. Linda Ujifusa (D-Dist. 11, Portsmouth, Bristol) and Rep. Michelle E. McGaw (D-Dist. 71, Portsmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton) sponsored legislation (2024-S 2611, 2024-H 7822) aiming to regulate health insurers’ step therapy protocols, ensuring patients receive timely and effective care.

9. Senators Tour Meals on Wheels, Introduce Legislation for Healthy Meals Prescription: Senators visited Meals on Wheels Rhode Island headquarters to understand its operations in light of legislation (2024-S 2592) proposing a Medicaid pilot program for medically tailored meals.

10. Senators Cano, Gallo Host 11th Annual Rhode Island Education Summit: Sen. Sandra Cano (D-Dist. 8, Pawtucket) and Sen. Hanna M. Gallo (D-Dist. 27, Cranston, West Warwick) organized the 11th annual Rhode Island Education Summit, focusing on accountability and success metrics within the state’s education system.

11. House Approves Carson’s $98.5M Infrastructure Bond Proposal for November’s Ballot: The legislation empowers the city to seek voter approval for up to $98.5 million in general obligation bonds to finance eight critical projects outlined in the city’s Capital Improvement Plan.

