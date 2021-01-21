The Alzheimer’s Association, Rhode Island Chapter is pleased to announce and welcome David R. Carlin lll as the association’s new Director of Public Policy and Communications. Carlin will serve as the principal staff for grassroots advocacy efforts, government affairs and communications efforts in Rhode Island. Reporting directly to the executive director, he will promote the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association in Rhode Island by building and mobilizing grassroots advocacy, interacting with policy makers and coalitions, building media relations, and communicating the Association’s issues and priorities as a public speaker and resident expert to the media.

Mr. Carlin comes to the association with more than 22 years of experience in business, government affairs, public relations, communications and financial services. Most recently, he worked with the Northern Rhode Island Wholesalers and Service Store Association and was employed prior to that by the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce as Vice President of Government Affairs and chief lobbyist. Early in his career, Carlin worked in financial management, including several years at the Smithfield, Rhode Island offices of Fidelity Investments as an institutional investment advisor.

Carlin has been married to Patricia (Trish) Lynch Carlin since 2001, and they live in the home they own in Newport, RI. He is an active member of St. Augustin’s Church in Newport, serving as a religious education teacher, lector and past co-chair, along with his wife Patricia, of the parish Catholic Charity Appeal. He is a past, two-term member of the Newport School Committee.

The mission of the Alzheimer’s Association is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.