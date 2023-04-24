Newport’s Paid & Residential Parking Go into Effect May 1st

The City of Newport’s paid parking and residential sticker programs are set to begin on May 1st with no immediate change to rates or fees to start the season.

Metered parking, which features the use of multi-space parking kiosks, will be in effect from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily, including weekends and holidays. Hourly rates will remain at $1.25 per hour downtown and $2 per hour along Memorial Boulevard by Easton’s Beach.

This year’s rates will mirror previous years’ while the City works to introduce new dynamic parking measures which will eventually allow for free 2-hour parking for residents at all metered spaces and variable rates depending on demand.

Motorists using the City’s paid parking spaces are encouraged to pay directly from their smartphone by downloading the Passport Mobile App at www.CityofNewport.com/Parking, or by searching for the Passport App on their mobile device’s app store.

Once the application is downloaded, users are asked to create an account, select the zone number that is posted on nearby signage and enter the vehicle license plate number. Users can then view their parking history and extend their sessions with the tap of a button.

All City pay stations accept credit cards or coins, with the minimum payment for credit cards set at one hour. Parking kiosks located at the Touro Street Lot and Long Wharf Lot, as well as at 40 Steps on Narragansett Avenue accept credit cards, coins, and bills.

Newport residents will once again be granted three free hours of parking at the Mary Street Parking Lot, which operates 24 hours per day, seven days per week as a self-pay lot with rates of $3 per hour and $20 per day. Pay stations are located in the center of the lot adjacent to the restroom and accept cash or credit cards.

Parking fees will also be in effect at the Gateway Visitor’s Center Parking Lot as of May 1st. Parking rates there are $5 per hour, billed in 30-minute increments. Weekly and monthly rates are also available.

Elsewhere, the City’s residential sticker parking program will also go into effect on May 1st and run through October 1st. Visitors are reminded that parking throughout the City’s residential neighborhoods may be restricted to vehicles displaying residential parking permits, and general visitor pass, or temporary residential parking permit.

Motorists are asked to please take note of posted signage before parking.

More information about the City’s residential parking program can be found in Chapter 10.32 of the City’s Code of Ordinances, which is available on the City’s website. For specific questions concerning the City’s parking lots and metered parking, please contact the Transportation Supervisor at (401) 845-5712.

