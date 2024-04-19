Exquisite East Side Brick Georgian Colonial Hits Market for $2,100,000

530 Blackstone Blvd | Providence, RI | 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3,972 sq ft | offered by Residential Properties Ltd. for $2,100,000.

Welcome to luxury living in this meticulously renovated brick Georgian Colonial, boasting unparalleled attention to detail and thoughtful design. Nestled at the prestigious intersection of Elmgrove Ave and Blackstone Blvd, this prime location offers unparalleled walkability to the vibrant shops and restaurants lining Hope Street.

Step into your own private oasis as you retreat to the backyard oasis, adorned with fresh landscaping and a tranquil water feature, perfect for serene relaxation and outdoor entertaining.

Upon entry through the custom mahogany front door, you’re greeted by a grand foyer featuring a sweeping curved staircase and intricate original moldings, setting the tone for the elegance found throughout.

Indulge in the generously proportioned living room, showcasing a beautifully carved marble fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows, bathing the space in natural light.

Entertain guests seamlessly in the formal dining room, seamlessly flowing into the renovated kitchen adorned with new marble countertops, a full-height backsplash, Subzero refrigerator, and Thermador Induction cooktop.

Convenience meets functionality with a well-appointed mudroom leading to the attached two-car garage, ensuring effortless transitions from indoor to outdoor living.

Discover a sumptuous family room tucked away at the rear of the home, featuring soaring ceilings and a picturesque wall of windows, offering a tranquil retreat for relaxation.

The first floor is complete with a convenient bedroom, a luxurious full marble bathroom, and a laundry area, providing ultimate convenience and comfort.

Ascend the stairs to find two additional guest bedrooms, one currently utilized as a home office, and a stunning bathroom boasting a marble mosaic floor.

Retire in luxury to the primary bedroom retreat, offering dual walk-in closets and a spa-like marble bathroom with double vanities, providing a sanctuary of relaxation and rejuvenation.

Additional highlights include updated mechanicals and a partially finished basement, offering endless possibilities for customization and expansion.

Don’t miss the opportunity to make this move-in ready haven yours just in time to savor summer on the Boulevard. Schedule your private tour today!

