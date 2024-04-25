Governor McKee Announces $28M First Round of Funding for Community Learning Centers

Governor Dan McKee announced on Thursday the approval of over $28 million in awards for 12 community learning centers funded through the State’s Community Learning Center Municipal Grant program. This initiative, a cornerstone of the Learn365RI Initiative, aims to enhance education, workforce development, and health services across municipalities.

Governor McKee emphasized the importance of investing in local communities to improve the overall well-being of Rhode Island residents. He highlighted the pivotal role of community learning centers in achieving the state’s goals of enhancing educational outcomes, increasing incomes, and fostering a healthier population.

Senator Jack Reed, instrumental in securing federal funding, underscored the significance of libraries and community centers in building vibrant communities. Other congressional leaders echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the positive impact of the grants on public health, workforce training, and educational attainment.

The announcement took place at the construction site of Smithfield’s center, showcasing the initiative’s tangible benefits. Smithfield Town Manager Randy Rossi commended the collaborative effort behind the restoration of the East Smithfield Neighborhood Center, anticipating its value for residents of all ages.

Each approved project offers unique benefits, ranging from renovating existing facilities to constructing new centers. The investments aim to provide a range of services, including educational programs, workforce training, and health monitoring.

The approved projects for round one include:

Barrington ($814,773): Renovation and expansion of the Bay Spring Community Center. Bristol ($1,751,142): Renovation of the Rogers Free Library. Cumberland ($2,618,159): Creation of a wellness hub at the Amaral Building and Heritage Park. East Greenwich ($668,523): Addition to Swift Community Center to provide classroom and conference room space. East Providence ($4,043,761): Construction of a community center for various services. Hopkinton/Richmond ($1,246,730): Creation of a center to address community needs, including job placement and education support. Newport/Middletown ($2,900,764): Improvements to the Florence Gray Center for joint community programming. Providence-Elmwood ($4,884,000): Establishment of a community center for workforce development and health services. Providence-Joslin ($3,665,000): Creation of a resilience hub for educational, health, and workforce development services. Smithfield ($1,813,952): Restoration of the East Smithfield Neighborhood Center. South Kingstown ($2,520,044): Enhancement of Peace Dale Library to provide workforce development and education support. Westerly ($1,653,614): Establishment of a multi-service center for healthcare, education, and recreation.

These community learning centers align with Governor McKee’s vision for Rhode Island, aiming to improve educational outcomes, raise incomes, and promote overall health. State officials expressed support for the initiative, highlighting its potential to empower individuals and foster economic prosperity.

The Community Learning Center Municipal Grant program, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, underscores a commitment to addressing local needs and promoting community well-being. With additional rounds of funding expected, Rhode Island anticipates further investments in its communities to drive lasting positive change.

