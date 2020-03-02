The Rhode Island Department of Health’s State Health Laboratories have identified a second presumptive positive case of coronavirus disease, and a seperate person has been tested for coronavirus on Sunday. The presumptive positive case is a teenager. She is at home with mild symptoms. the adult being tested is in her 30s and is also at home with mild symptoms.

These two individuals went on the same trip to Europe in mid-February as the male in his 40s who RIDOH announced Sunday morning as Rhode Island’s first presumptive positive case of coronavirus. St. Raphael Academy, which organized the trip to Europe in mid-February will be closed for the remainder of this week. The adult whose test results are still pending is a staff member at Achievement First Academy in Providence. Achievement First Academy will be closed for two days, pending the results of the staff member’s tests.







All 38 people who went on this trip will be self-monitoring for symptoms at home for 14 days with public health supervision. They have been instructed to not go to school or work and to remain at home for these 14 days.

“All three people went on the same trip to Italy,” said Dr. Alexander-Scott. “This is precisely why we are being so aggressive in identifying contacts, ensuring monitoring, and texting people who are symptomatic.”

