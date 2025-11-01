Coast Guard Cutter Campbell Returns to Newport After 54-Day Patrol

NEWPORT, R.I. — The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Campbell (WMEC 909) returned Monday to U.S. Naval Station Newport following a 54-day maritime border security patrol in the Windward Passage, part of Operation Vigilant Sentry.

The cutter’s 100-member crew operated in the Coast Guard District Southeast’s area of responsibility to safeguard lives at sea and prevent unlawful maritime entry into the United States and its territories.

On Sept. 21, Campbell coordinated with an HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft from Aviation Training Center Mobile to intercept an overloaded Haitian sailing vessel carrying 103 migrants about 15 miles from Turks and Caicos. The crew distributed life jackets, ensured passenger safety, and worked with the Royal Turks and Caicos Police Force to return the vessel to Providenciales for further processing.

“This interdiction demonstrates the power of teamwork and international cooperation,” said Cmdr. Krystyn Pecora, commanding officer of Campbell. “Our combined efforts supported the Coast Guard’s ongoing mission to deter illegal maritime migration and ensure safety of life at sea. I could not be prouder of this crew’s hard work and dedication.”

While underway, Campbell served as the lead task unit in the Windward Passage, directing other Coast Guard assets to detect and deter unsafe and illegal migration at sea.

Operation Vigilant Sentry, a Department of Homeland Security initiative launched in 2003, brings together more than 50 federal, state, and local agencies to respond to and prevent maritime migration events.

Commissioned in 1988, Campbell is a 270-foot Famous-class medium endurance cutter based in Newport. Its primary missions include counter-drug operations, migrant interdiction, and search and rescue throughout the Western Hemisphere.

