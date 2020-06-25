Gurney’s Resorts and Sea Tow® have collaborated to offer members and guests premium services on water and land. The unique collaboration between luxury resort and marina operator, Gurney’s Resorts and the leader in on-water assistance, Sea Tow®; offers members and guests exclusive, high-level incentives this summer. The mutually beneficial relationship between the two brands not only offers more value to both guests/members but also incentivizes recreational boating and supports the boating industry this season.

Sea Tow members will receive a 10% discount on transient dockage at Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina in Newport, RI and Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina in Montauk, NY, home to the largest marina in the Hamptons. Members also receive 10% off food and beverage at any Gurney’s property. A Sea Tow membership must be presented to receive the exclusive discounts. Marina guests at Gurney’s Resorts receive full access to amenities, wellness activities and other lifestyle programs. Sea Tow members receive access to the Sea Tow Savings Club™, a full suite of offers on products and services at the national and local level.