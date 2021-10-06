The outdoor ice skating rink at Gurney’s returns this November!

Gurney’s Newport Resort and Marina has announced that their popular ice skating rink will return on Friday, November 19th for the fall and winter seasons! The rink will be open seven days a week and is available to the general public and guests.

Skating Rink Hours:

Monday – Friday: 2pm – 9pm

Saturday – Sunday (and Holidays) : 10am – 9pm

Skates will be available to rent with a full range of sizes for all ages.

