President Donald Trump’s campaign rallies between June and September may have caused 30,000 coronavirus infections and more than 700 deaths, according to a new study by Stanford University.

Researchers examined rallies held between June 20 and Sept. 22, 2020, only three of which were held indoors.

“Our analysis strongly supports the warnings and recommendations of public health officials concerning the risk of COVID-19 transmission at large group gatherings, particularly when the degree of compliance with guidelines concerning the use of masks and social distancing is low,” the Stamford researchers, wrote. “The communities in which Trump rallies took place paid a high price in terms of disease and death.”

Trump campaign spokesperson Courtney Parella said, “Americans have the right to gather under the First Amendment to hear from the President of the United States.”