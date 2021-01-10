Twitter has banned President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn of Middletown, RI as part of a purge of QAnon accounts following the storming of the U.S. Capitol by a violent mob of pro-Trump insurrectionists.

Twitter said in an email statement Friday: “Given the renewed potential for violence surrounding this type of behavior in the coming days, we will permanently suspend accounts that are solely dedicated to sharing QAnon content.”

“We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm, and given the renewed potential for violence surrounding this type of behavior in the coming days, we will permanently suspend accounts that are solely dedicated to sharing QAnon content,” the spokesperson added.