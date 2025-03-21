Highlights from the Rhode Island General Assembly: Week in Review (Mar 17–Mar 21)

From limiting diabetes copays and expanding child care assistance to protecting homeowners and ensuring students’ rights, lawmakers in Rhode Island tackled a range of issues this week. The General Assembly passed legislation addressing healthcare, housing, and education, while also considering new measures to promote sustainability and transparency. Here’s a look at the key developments.

Senate Approves Bill Limiting Diabetes Copays The Rhode Island Senate passed legislation to cap patient copays for diabetes supplies and equipment at $25 for a 30-day supply. Sponsored by Sen. Melissa Murray, the bill now moves to the House, where Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy has introduced a companion bill.

House Passes Bill to Protect Homeowners from Predatory Real Estate Practices Legislation sponsored by Rep. Susan R. Donovan to prohibit Non-Title Recorded Agreements for Personal Services (NTRAPS) gained House approval. These agreements, often targeting older homeowners, may result in property liens. The Senate will now consider a similar bill introduced by Sen. Matthew L. LaMountain.

House Approves Right to Repair for Mobility Aids Rep. Grace Diaz’s bill to protect the right to repair wheelchairs and mobility aids passed the House. A similar measure, introduced by Sen. Mark McKenney, is awaiting Senate review.

Senate Supports Expanding Child Care Assistance Sen. Alana M. DiMario’s legislation to remove barriers for Rhode Islanders seeking child care assistance passed the Senate. The bill eliminates requirements that recipients cooperate with child support enforcement. Rep. Grace Diaz is sponsoring a corresponding bill in the House.

False Reporting Bill Clears House A bill by Rep. Kathleen A. Fogarty to criminalize false reports of shootings or dangerous events passed the House. It now moves to the Senate for consideration.

Senate Passes Pediatric Autoimmune Coverage Bill Senate Majority Leader Valarie Lawson sponsored a bill making a pilot program for pediatric autoimmune neuropsychiatric syndrome coverage permanent. The bill advances to the House, where Rep. Matthew S. Dawson has introduced a similar measure.

Eminent Domain Transparency Bill Introduced Rep. Enrique George Sanchez proposed legislation requiring municipalities to justify eminent domain use through a transparent process. The bill aims to protect affordable housing developments and other community projects.

Sustainability Legislation Proposed Rep. Jennifer Boylan and Sen. Bridget Valverde introduced bills to drive Rhode Island’s sustainability goals by requiring state agencies to lead by example. The proposals encourage environmentally conscious decision-making.

Media Literacy Education Bill Heard in Committee Sen. Dawn Euer’s bill to add media literacy education to Rhode Island’s civic education standards was reviewed by the Senate Education Committee. The legislation is aimed at enhancing students’ critical thinking skills.

Bill to Codify 504 Education Plans into State Law Rep. Joseph M. McNamara introduced a bill to codify federal 504 education plans into Rhode Island law. Section 504 plans provide accommodations for students with disabilities, and the legislation would ensure protections remain even if federal mandates change.

