Highlights from the Rhode Island General Assembly: Week in Review (Mar 31–April 4)

Here are the highlights from this week’s legislative actions in the Rhode Island General Assembly:

House passes two bills in Speaker Shekarchi’s housing package

The House passed two bills as part of House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi’s 12-bill housing package. The first bill, sponsored by Rep. Robert E. Craven, would require municipalities to allow residential use in some commercial zoning districts. The second, introduced by Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee, defines “co-living housing” and integrates it into zoning ordinances. Both bills are now heading to the Senate.

House OKs bill renewing state’s commitment to harm reduction program

The House approved a bill introduced by Rep. John G. Edwards that extends the harm reduction program for two years, until March 2028. The program focuses on preventing drug overdoses through harm reduction centers and requires reporting on its effectiveness. The measure now moves to the Senate.

House passes Dawson legislation to protect election workers

A bill sponsored by Rep. Matthew S. Dawson to protect election officials and poll workers from threats was approved by the House. The bill treats election workers as public officials under threat protection laws. It now heads to the Senate.

Senate OKs Felag bill to allow transfer of disabled veterans’ plates to spouses

The Senate passed legislation sponsored by Sen. Walter S. Felag allowing disabled veterans’ license plates to be transferred to their spouses if the veteran can no longer operate a vehicle. The bill now moves to the House.

House OKs Hull bill establishing search warrant timeframes for tracking devices

The House approved a bill introduced by Deputy Speaker Raymond A. Hull that defines timeframes for search warrants involving tracking devices. The measure now moves to the Senate.

House passes Dawson bill that escalates penalties for tinted car windows

The House passed a bill sponsored by Rep. Matthew S. Dawson that escalates penalties for second and subsequent violations of illegal tinted windows. The bill now heads to the Senate.

American Cancer Society press conference highlights cost-sharing bills

Rep. Kathleen A. Fogarty, Sen. Robert Britto, and Sen. Samuel D. Zurier highlighted cost-sharing legislation with the American Cancer Society. The bills aim to reduce out-of-pocket costs for breast cancer diagnostics and treatment. These measures are being considered in both the House and Senate.

Spears, Patalano bill would establish PURPLE alert system

Rep. Tina L. Spears introduced a bill to create a “PURPLE alert” system to help quickly find missing adults with serious disabilities. Sen. Todd M. Patalano will introduce companion legislation in the Senate.

Patalano introduces legislation to lower electrical bills

Sen. Todd M. Patalano introduced a package of five bills aimed at reducing residential electrical bills, with Rep. Charlene M. Lima introducing matching bills in the House.