Highlights from the Rhode Island General Assembly: Week in Review (Mar 24–Mar 28)

The Rhode Island General Assembly tackled a range of issues this week, advancing several bills on education, public health, driver safety, and housing.

Warwick School Budget Commission Bill Moves Forward

Lawmakers approved a measure allowing Warwick to establish a five-member commission to oversee the city’s public schools’ financial situation. The legislation, sponsored by Rep. Joseph McNamara (D) and Sen. Mark McKenney (D), now awaits the governor’s signature.

House Backs COVID-19 Vaccine Access for Kids at Pharmacies

A bill ensuring children as young as three can receive COVID-19 and flu vaccines at pharmacies passed the House. Sponsored by Rep. Michelle McGaw (D), the measure heads to the Senate, where Sen. Robert Britto (D) is championing a companion bill.

30-Day Permit Rule for Driver’s Licenses Passes House

A bill mandating a 30-day waiting period between obtaining a learner’s permit and taking a road test cleared the House. Sponsored by Rep. Robert Phillips (D), the measure moves to the Senate, where Sen. Louis DiPalma (D) has introduced a similar bill.

Narcan Training for Lifeguards and Park Rangers Advances

The House approved a bill requiring lifeguards and park rangers at public beaches to be trained in administering Narcan. Sponsored by Rep. William O’Brien (D), the bill also mandates that public facilities maintain a supply of opioid antagonists.

VIN Check Fee Waiver for Veterans Approved

Legislation to waive vehicle identification number (VIN) inspection fees for veterans and active-duty military personnel passed the House. Rep. Jennifer Boylan (D) sponsored the bill, which now heads to the Senate.

Menopause Workplace Protections Proposed

Sen. Lori Urso (D) introduced legislation extending workplace protections to those experiencing menopause. A companion bill is expected in the House.

Shoreline Access Bills Introduced

Lawmakers proposed measures to protect Rhode Islanders’ shoreline access by preserving easements on abandoned roads and ensuring parking near public coastal access points.

Push for Affordable Townhomes in Housing Market

Legislation encouraging townhome development as a more affordable homeownership option was introduced by Sen. Meghan Kallman (D) and Rep. June Speakman (D).

Multilingual Education Advocacy Day Highlights Legislative Push

Advocates and lawmakers gathered at the State House to push for investments in multilingual education, supporting bills aimed at expanding language programs in schools.

Rhode Island Celebrates Greek Independence Day

State leaders joined Sen. Leonidas Raptakis (D) in honoring the 204th anniversary of Greek Independence. Resolutions recognizing the event passed in both chambers, and a bill to create a Rhode Island Greek Heritage license plate advanced in the Senate.

