Highlights from the Rhode Island General Assembly: Week in Review (April 7–April 11)

The Rhode Island House and Senate have advanced several key pieces of legislation aimed at improving housing, healthcare, education, and more.

Housing Bills Approved

The House approved two bills from Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi’s housing package. The first, sponsored by Rep. June Speakman, encourages municipalities to allow the development of attached single-family homes, like townhomes, to provide more affordable housing options. The second bill, introduced by Rep. Jason Knight, mandates that local zoning ordinances offer more diverse housing options within the Urban Services Boundary. Both bills are now headed to the Senate for further consideration.

Prescription Refill Protection

Rep. Michelle McGaw’s legislation to protect patients from prescription delays due to unavailable prescribers passed the House. The bill now moves to the Senate, where Sen. Pamela Lauria is sponsoring companion legislation.

Universal Pre-K Legislation Advances

The Senate has passed a bill aimed at providing universal pre-kindergarten education to 3- and 4-year-olds. Sponsored by Senate Education Committee Chairwoman Hanna Gallo, the legislation now goes to the House for consideration.

Workplace First Amendment Protection

The Senate approved a bill introduced by Sen. Matthew LaMountain that protects employees’ rights to refuse attending employer-sponsored meetings on political or religious matters. The legislation now heads to the House.

Pet Insurance Regulation

Rep. Joseph Solomon Jr.’s bill to regulate pet insurance passed the House and now moves to the Senate for consideration. The bill aims to create a legal framework for the sale of pet insurance in Rhode Island.

Right to Education in State Constitution

The Senate passed a bill sponsored by Sen. Jonathon Acosta to amend the state constitution to guarantee the right to an equitable and meaningful education. The legislation now heads to the House.

Crypto ATM Regulation

Rep. Julie Casimiro’s bill to regulate cryptocurrency ATMs to prevent fraud has been approved by the House and moves to the Senate. The bill aims to protect residents from scams, particularly targeting the elderly.

Bid Rigging Legislation

Rep. Patricia Serpa and Sen. Louis DiPalma introduced the Rhode Island Bid Rigging Act, which would make it illegal to predetermine the winner of government contracts. The legislation is aimed at eliminating corrupt bidding practices.

These bills reflect a broad range of legislative priorities, from education and housing to consumer protection and animal welfare, showing the state’s commitment to addressing the needs of its residents.

