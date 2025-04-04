Rhode Island Rep. Marvin Abney Inducted Into U.S. Army Officer Candidate School Hall of Fame

Rhode Island House Finance Committee Chairman Marvin L. Abney has been inducted into the U.S. Army Officer Candidate School Hall of Fame, honoring a lifetime of military and public service. The ceremony was held March 28 at Fort Moore, Georgia.

Abney, a Democrat representing District 73 (Newport, Middletown), was recognized as part of the Hall of Fame Class of 2025 for his long-standing dedication to leadership and public service. He graduated from Officer Candidate School (OCS) in 1976 and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army, beginning a 20-year career that included key leadership roles at NATO Headquarters and Fort Hamilton, N.Y.

“This is a tremendous recognition that has humbled me beyond words,” Abney said in a statement. “The Officer Candidate School made me into the man I am today. To be among its distinguished alumni in the Hall of Fame is a true honor that I will cherish for the remainder of my days.”

Abney retired from the Army in 1994 with the rank of Major. He later transitioned to public service and was elected to the Rhode Island House of Representatives in 2012. As Finance Committee chairman, he plays a central role in shaping the state’s budget and fiscal policy. He also serves on the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, the Committee on Conduct, and the Special Legislative Commission on Defense Economy Planning.

Abney credited OCS for inspiring his lifelong dedication to public service.

“I was taught the value of public service within the school’s walls, and I apply those lessons every single day when I serve the people of District 73 and Rhode Island,” he said.

The Officer Candidate School Hall of Fame recognizes OCS graduates who have distinguished themselves in military or civilian service. Notable past inductees include General Tommy Franks, Senator Bob Dole, and NASA astronaut Charles Duke.

Outside of the State House, Abney serves on the board of the National Conference of State Legislators’ Foundation, the Council of State Governments’ National Leadership Team, and its Eastern Region Executive Committee. He has previously been honored as a Distinguished Alumnus of Texarkana Independent School District and named “Citizen of the Year” by the Sigma Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.

