Highlights from the Rhode Island General Assembly: Week in Review (Mar 3–Mar 7)

Several notable pieces of legislation advanced in the Rhode Island General Assembly this week, addressing a variety of issues from public health to environmental protection.

Emergency Housing Legislation Passes House

The House of Representatives approved a bill (2025-H 5100A) introduced by Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi to allow cities and towns to implement temporary emergency housing units, known as SAVE units, for people experiencing homelessness during extreme weather or disasters. The bill is now moving to the Senate.

PFAS Ban in Firefighter Gear

A bill prohibiting the manufacture, sale, or distribution of firefighter protective gear containing PFAS chemicals was approved by the House. Sponsored by Rep. June Speakman, the legislation aims for implementation by January 2027 and now heads to the Senate.

AEDs on Golf Courses

The House passed the David Casey Act (2025-H 5083A), introduced by Rep. Deborah Fellela, which would require automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) on all public and private golf courses. The measure moves next to the Senate.

Clean Nuclear Power for Public Utilities

Legislation introduced by Sen. David Tikoian and Rep. Joseph Solomon would allow public utilities to purchase clean nuclear power from out-of-state facilities. The bill aims to support renewable energy goals while maintaining competitive energy pricing.

Grief Acknowledgement in Pet Injury Cases

A new bill (2025-H 5926) introduced by Reps. Thomas Noret and Jon Brien would allow individuals to seek damages for the intentional or negligent death or injury of a pet, recognizing the emotional loss in such cases.

Healthy School Meals for All

Rep. Justine Caldwell and Sen. Lammis Vargas introduced a bill ensuring all public-school students have access to free breakfast and lunch, regardless of income, promoting both nutrition and learning readiness.

Prescription and Medicaid Cost Reduction

Sen. Linda Ujifusa and Rep. Jennifer Stewart filed bills to curb the practices of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) that contribute to rising prescription costs by eliminating “spread pricing.”

Reducing Gun Access for Hate Crime Perpetrators

Rep. Jennifer Boylan and Sen. Mark McKenney introduced legislation to prohibit individuals convicted of hate crimes from purchasing or possessing firearms, aiming to reduce gun violence.

AI Liability Standards Introduced

A bill introduced by Sen. Victoria Gu and Rep. Lauren Carson seeks to establish liability standards for damages caused by artificial intelligence, ensuring legal recourse for victims.

Addressing Mental Health in Schools

Legislation co-sponsored by Sen. Melissa Murray and Rep. Jenni Furtado aims to provide additional funding for mental and behavioral health support in schools to address the growing mental health crisis among students.

Rally to Protect Freedom to Read

A rally was held at the State House in support of a bill (2025-H 5726, 2025-S 0238) that would protect libraries and their patrons from political or doctrinal book bans. Advocates, including the Rhode Island Library Association, attended the event alongside lawmakers.

