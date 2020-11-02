Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea is reminding Rhode Islanders about two last-minute voting options for tomorrow’s presidential election. First, if you missed the October 4 voter registration deadline, you can register to vote on Election Day and vote in the presidential race only. You will not be able to vote in any state, local, or other federal races.

Rhode Islanders can only register and vote on Election Day at the location designated by their local board of canvassers. Residents in most communities should go to their city or town hall to take advantage of same-day voter registration. However, Providence residents should go to the Dunkin Donuts Center at 1 La Salle Square and Johnston residents should go to the Senior Center at 1291 Hartford Avenue.

“With a heated presidential race and three safe and secure voting options, Rhode Islanders are casting ballots in record numbers this year,” said Secretary Gorbea. “If you missed the voter registration deadline, it’s not too late to be a part of history.”

Second, any voter who planned to vote at the polls on Election Day but is suddenly unable to go can still vote using an emergency mail ballot. For example, if a voter is required to quarantine due to COVID concerns, that voter may fill out an emergency mail ballot application and designate a person to pick up their ballot for them.

Voters can obtain an emergency mail ballot until 4 pm on Election Day. However, please remember that all completed ballots must be received by election officials by 8 pm on Election Day. Voters who use an emergency mail ballot should have another person return the ballot using a secure drop box. Find the drop box closest to you by using Secretary Gorbea’s drop box locator.