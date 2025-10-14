A Masterpiece of Craft and Coast — “Sakonnet Shores” in Portsmouth Blends Timber-Frame Tradition with Modern Luxury for $3,125,000

75 Macomber Lane, Portsmouth, RI | 5 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms, 1 Half Bathroom | 4,247 Sq. Ft., 1.68 Acres | Offered by Sarah Kirwin Brady of Residential Properties Ltd. for $3,125,000.

Hand-crafted with reverence for place and tradition, “Sakonnet Shores” is a one-of-a-kind post-and-beam residence where artistry, sustainability, and saltwater living meet. Set along the Sakonnet on 1.68 acres, this 5-bed, 3.1-bath, 4,247-sq-ft home was raised on-site in the old-world manner: traditional timber-frame construction without a single nail, its red oak beams sourced from Massachusetts, hand-cut, pegged, and lifted in the spirit of Amish barn building.

Red cedar siding and wide-plank antique pine floors—milled from historic Fall River beams—lend warmth and provenance, while exposed timbers trace the structure’s sculptural lines. Designed for performance and longevity, the home incorporates SIP panels, solar design, and participation in the RI Energy program, making it both efficient and income-generating.

Natural light pours through Pella and Andersen windows, French doors, sliders, and ten skylights, framing seasonal saltwater views and bathing the interiors in a warm coastal glow. At the heart of the home, the cathedral-ceiling chef’s kitchen blends elegance and function, with soapstone counters, dual dishwashers, and bar seating for twelve. Beyond the kitchen, dual laundry areas and ample storage ensure comfort and ease throughout.

The primary suite offers a spa bath, private patio, and outdoor shower, while additional bedrooms and flexible office space accommodate work, rest, and guests with ease. Fireplaces in the living room and upper salon invite cozy evenings; the lower-level gym doubles as a fifth bedroom and includes a sauna and steam shower.

Outdoors, flowering trees and hydrangeas frame multiple patios designed for entertaining. With saltwater frontage and rights to two moorings, days unfold to the rhythm of the tide—on the water, in the gardens, or by the fire as the light softens over the Sakonnet. All this, just minutes to Newport and 30 minutes to Providence.

LEARN MORE, SEE MORE PHOTOS, AND SCHEDULE A SHOWING

