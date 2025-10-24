Audrain’s Rhode Island Takeover Rolls On — Snapping Up Union Station Brewery and Providence Coal Fired Pizza

The Audrain empire strikes again.

New York–Philly transplant Nick Schorsch has scooped up yet another chunk of Rhode Island’s dining scene — this time taking control of Union Station Brewery in downtown Providence and both Providence Coal Fired Pizza locations in Providence and North Kingstown.

The acquisitions come just a day after Schorsch’s Heritage Restaurant Group announced it was swallowing the beloved Scales & Shells in Newport sending fresh shockwaves through the local restaurant world.

For locals, it’s déjà vu — and not in a good way. Schorsch has spent the past decade swallowing up Rhode Island icons at a breakneck pace. His empire now includes La Forge, Brick Alley Pub, Newport Craft Beer, The Red Parrot, Flo’s Clam Shacks, The Reef, Amano Pizza, Newport Lobster Company, La Costa Lobster and Tacos, Wally Weiners, Newport Life Magazine, Hilltop Inn, The Cluck House, The Cluck Truck, Audrain Automobile Museum, Audrain Motorsport, Audrain Park Place, Audrain Hospitality, Olneyville New York System, and the Old Canteen — which he infamously shuttered and turned into a hot dog joint.

Locals say it’s starting to feel less like business growth and more like a restaurant monopoly.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

For many Rhode Islanders, the rapid takeover raises alarms about the future of local dining — and who’s really running the Ocean State’s restaurant scene.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!