Coast Guard Halts Plan to Remove Hundreds of New England Navigational Buoys After Public Outcry

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended a controversial proposal to remove hundreds of navigational buoys from New England waters following widespread backlash from boaters, lawmakers, and coastal communities.

In a statement late Tuesday, the agency said there would be “no changes to the aids to navigation system” until further analysis is complete. The decision came after the Coast Guard received more than 3,200 public comments on its plan to eliminate roughly 350 buoys across the Northeast — about 6 percent of all federally maintained navigational aids in the region.

“We are extremely appreciative of the public’s input on this important project,” said Rear Adm. Michael Platt, commander of the Coast Guard’s Northeast District. “Our conclusions were reinforced by the outstanding feedback we received from maritime stakeholders. We remain focused on shaping the future of our waterways while ensuring a safe, secure, and efficient maritime transportation system.”

The proposal, part of a broader effort to modernize the nation’s navigational infrastructure, sought to reduce reliance on physical buoys in favor of electronic systems such as GPS, smartphone apps, and digital charts. The Coast Guard argued that the changes would free up resources to maintain higher-risk markers and improve efficiency.

But critics — including fishermen, recreational boaters, and members of Congress — warned that removing buoys could jeopardize safety, especially in fog or rough weather, when electronics fail or become unreliable.

Rhode Island alone has about 400 federally maintained aids to navigation, including several dozen identified for removal in the first phase of the project. Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island called the suspension “a win for our marine interests,” adding, “Rhode Islanders know these waters best, and I appreciate the Coast Guard listening to their concerns.”

The Coast Guard maintains nearly 45,000 navigational aids nationwide and said it will continue studying how best to balance modernization with mariner safety.

