Nick Schorsch has swallowed another piece of Newport — this time Scales & Shells, the beloved Thames Street seafood institution that’s been serving locals for decades. The deal marks yet another takeover by Schorsch’s ever-expanding Audrain Heritage Restaurant Group — and not everyone’s cheering.

The New York/Philly transplant, who moved to Newport roughly 12 years ago, has been buying up the city ever since. His portfolio now reads like a map of the town: La Forge, Brick Alley Pub, Newport Craft Beer, The Red Parrot, Flo’s Clam Shacks, The Reef, Amano Pizza, Newport Lobster Company, La Costa Lobster and Tacos, Wally Weiners, Newport Life Magazine, Hilltop Inn, The Cluck House, The Cluck Truck, Audrain Automobile Museum, Audrain Motorsport, Audrain Park Place, Audrain Hospitality, and even the Easton’s Beach food concessions.

Critics say it’s starting to feel less like local entrepreneurship and more like a monopoly.

With every new purchase, Newport loses a little more of its independent soul — and gains another cog in the Audrain machine.

Terms of the deal were not released.

