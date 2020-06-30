Lost your password?

Rhode Island will implement a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone coming to Rhode Island from any state with 5% or greater positivity rate. (Positivity rates are calculated using the average daily positivity rate for the last seven days.) As an exception, people will not have to quarantine if they have had a negative COVID-19 test within the past 72 hours. (If someone is tested after arriving in Rhode Island and gets a negative result, that person can stop quarantining.)

States as of 6/30/20 (this list will be updated weekly)

  Alabama
 
 Arizona  
 
 Arkansas  
 
 California  
 
 Florida  
 
 Georgia  
 
 Idaho  
 
 Iowa  
 
 Kansas  
 
 Louisiana  
 
 Mississippi  
 
 Missouri  
 
 Nebraska  
 
 Nevada  
 
 North Carolina  
 
 Oklahoma  
 
 Oregon  
 
 Puerto Rico  
 
 South Carolina  
 
 South Dakota  
 
 Tennessee  
 
 Texas  
 
 Utah  
 
 Washington