$150,000 Powerball Ticket Sold at Fifth Ward Liquor in Newport

A $150,000 Powerball Power Play ticket was sold from Fifth Ward Liquor, 695 Thames St., Newport, for last night’s drawing. The winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball number to win the $50,000 standard payout. However, since the player added the Power Play feature for an additional dollar, the prize was multiplied by three, the Power Play number drawn, to win $150,000. The ticket has yet to be claimed.

