Front-Row Harbor Living — Luxury Waterfront Residence at Brown & Howard Wharf Lists for $3,450,000

24 Brown & Howard Wharf, Unit 301 | Newport, RI | 2 Beds, 3 Baths, 2,459 Sq. Ft. | Double Primary Suites | Harbor Views | Heated Garage | On-Site Management | Guaranteed Dockage | Offered by Eric Kirton of Lila Delman Compass for $3,450,000.

Perched at the edge of Newport’s bustling waterfront, 24 Brown & Howard Wharf, Unit 301, is a rare harborfront residence offering more than 2,400 square feet of refined living with sweeping sunset views. Professionally designed and recently refurbished, the home blends contemporary sophistication with the effortless ease of coastal living.

The open-concept layout is bathed in westerly light, highlighting custom finishes and exquisite details throughout. A gourmet kitchen anchors the space with high-end appliances and bespoke cabinetry, flowing seamlessly into a spacious dining and living area framed by water views.

Double primary suites create an unparalleled sense of comfort, each featuring luxurious designer baths and generous storage. A versatile bonus room offers flexibility — whether as a third bedroom for guests, a private study, or a retreat for quiet moments by the harbor.

Outdoors, the residence captures front-row views of Newport Harbor — from sailboats drifting past to glowing evening horizons. Despite its proximity to Newport’s vibrant downtown, the setting feels private and secluded, offering the best of both worlds.

Additional amenities elevate the lifestyle: a heated garage, elevator access, on-site management, and guaranteed dockage — ensuring every aspect of waterfront living is as convenient as it is luxurious.

LEARN MORE, SEE MORE PHOTOS, AND SCHEDULE A SHOWING

