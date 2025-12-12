Luxury Jamestown Coastal Retreat With Water and Bridge Views Lists for $3.29M

27 Marcello Drive – Jamestown, R.I. | 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 5,030 Sq.Ft. | Offered by Alexander & Ecaterina Fraioli of Edge Realty Intl for $3,295,000.

In one of Jamestown’s most coveted coastal neighborhoods, a newly re-imagined residence at 27 Marcello Drive offers a rare blend of privacy, craftsmanship and far-reaching water views. Redesigned in 2025 with all-new finishes and systems, the home sits on an unusually flat, expansive lot—large enough to accommodate a future pool—and is naturally bordered by a grove of 65-year-old holly trees that lend both character and seclusion.

The four-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath property spans more than 5,000 square feet of finished space across three levels. Inside, an airy open plan is anchored by vaulted ceilings, a striking floating staircase, and eight-inch white oak flooring. A mahogany front porch and balcony frame sweeping vistas of the ocean and Newport Bridge, while the rear patio and outdoor shower support an easy indoor–outdoor rhythm.

The kitchen is outfitted to high standards, featuring a full Thermador suite, an oversized quartz island, dual wine refrigerators, and custom soft-close cabinetry. Each bedroom includes its own en-suite bath, and two laundry rooms add everyday convenience. Radiant heat warms key areas, complemented by a Sonos sound system and hard-wired WiFi.

The finished lower level extends the home’s living space with a private den and movie theater, supported by a full waterproofing system, legal egress, and radiant heating. Mechanical infrastructure includes multi-zone heat pumps, spray-foam insulation, a 500-gallon underground propane tank, 400-amp electrical service, and EV charging stations.

Deeded beach access and potential for a mooring enhance the home’s coastal appeal, while its location—just minutes from downtown Jamestown, Newport, and a nearby golf course—offers convenient access to the broader region. Thoughtfully redesigned and engineered for longevity, 27 Marcello Drive stands as a polished example of contemporary coastal living in Jamestown.

