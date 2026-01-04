Buzzing Around Newport: A Very Cappy’s Christmas, Where Everybody Knows Your Name

Greg Gizzi may have forgotten his Santa hat, but he swung open the door at Cappy’s with more than enough good cheer — and a yuletide greeting for all — on Dec. 17 at Hillside Cafe’s annual Christmas party.

Joe Dill, fresh off a flight from Germany, wasted no time sliding up to Pat and Rob Oakley, while Scottie and Kathy McLeish held court a few seats away. John Dias was comfortably settled at a table near Brian and Sue Garvey, who were joined by the Silveria brothers, still lingering over what they cheerfully referred to as their “pre-fighting beers.” The unmistakable scent of Sardella’s kitchen’s drifted through the room just ahead of chef Kevin Fitzgerald.

Brian Arnold greeted one and all, even maneuvering over to say hello to Tommy Choice and Don Bobba in the corner, passing Jim Grauer at Dead Man’s Curve. Sully rolled in with Kyle Cavallaro, and there was a bit of chatter at the VIP table over tuxedo colors for Mayor Charlie Holder’s upcoming wedding. Brian Stout revealed powder blue was a contender, though he’s still ironing out the details with his seamstress in Fall River.

Speaking of fashion, Chickenhawk claimed the evening’s unofficial best-dressed title in a red velvet blazer, though Steve Martin followed closely in a crimson jacket. Joe and Mary Donovan were greeted warmly upon arrival, and Beth Casey was presented with a card marking her well-earned retirement.

“Oh my God, is that Ned McCarthy?” one gal asked. “Yeah, it is — his once-a-year check-in,” quipped another. John Vidinha noted the former fire chief was chatting with Jay Reed, whom he dubbed “the Cal Ripken of Cappy’s — seven out of seven-night attendance.” Meanwhile, at the other end of the bar, Sgt. Sexy was attempting to decipher the meaning of “six seven” between calls on his flip phone. (We’ll issue a follow-up if he ever gets the 411.)

It was nice to see Ferbie taking a break from The Cooke House and enjoying himself in front of a bar. Behind it, Anita, Joey Lalli, and Sue Ring kept spirits and glasses full. When Lalli handed a drink to Karl Magner, he offered, “You’re a good man.” Magner didn’t hesitate: “You’re a great man.”

We wholeheartedly agree.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!