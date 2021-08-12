Jamie Spears to Step Down as Britney Spears’ Conservator

Britney Spears’ father on Thursday agreed to step down as co-conservator of his daughter’s multimillion-dollar estate. Jamie Spears, who has been the conservator of her estate since the beginning, has agreed to step down from the position in a new court filing.

“There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate,” his filing in Los Angeles Superior Court states. “And it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests. Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests.”

“So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.”

TMZ spoke to Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, who said,”we are pleased but not necessarily surprised that Mr. Spears and his lawyer finally recognize that he must be removed. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others.”

“We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future. In the interim, rather than making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr. Spears should step aside immediately.”

