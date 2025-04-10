Jake Gyllenhaal and Phoebe Dynevor to Star in M. Night Shyamalan Supernatural Romance Filming in Rhode Island

Lights, camera, Ocean State!

M. Night Shyamalan is bringing his next chilling love story to Rhode Island—and he’s teaming up with “The Notebook” author Nicholas Sparks for the ride.

The Academy Award-nominated filmmaker will direct a supernatural romantic thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Bridgerton breakout Phoebe Dynevor. Filming is expected to kick off this summer at the historic Cranston Street Armory in Providence.

The untitled film (rumored to be called “Remain”) is based on an original story created by Shyamalan and Sparks. Each will write separate versions—Shyamalan crafting the screenplay, while Sparks pens a novel based on the same haunting love tale.

“This is a dream come true,” said Steven Feinberg, executive director of the RI Film & TV Office. “Rhode Island is a special location steeped in history, beauty, and great mystery.”

Shyamalan, known for mind-bending thrillers like The Sixth Sense, Signs, and Split, will produce the film alongside longtime collaborators Ashwin Rajan and Marc Bienstock, as well as Sparks’ go-to producer Theresa Park.

The project is expected to inject serious cash into the local economy and create new jobs in the state. Governor Dan McKee praised the production, calling it a win for Rhode Island’s creative and small business communities.

With big names, big mystery, and big romance, this Ocean State production is already generating Hollywood buzz.

Stay tuned, Rhode Island—you might just catch a glimpse of Gyllenhaal around town.



