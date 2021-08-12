3 children, 2 women hurt in head-on collision in Portsmouth

Five people, 3 children and 2 adults, were rushed to area hospitals Thursday morning with serious injuries after a crash on West Main Road in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth Police were called to the scene of a head-on collision at 9:03 a.m. Thursday on West Main Road near Melville School. Portsmouth police report a southbound vehicle crossed the center lane and collided head-on with a northbound vehicle. Injured in the accident was a 32-year-old woman and her three young children, a 13-year-old, a 5-year-old, and an infant.

The 32-year-old woman had to be extricated by the jaws of life by medical personnel. The driver of the other vehicle, a 34-year-old woman, was also injured.

Bristol police assisted with traffic control, while the Portsmouth, Tiverton, Newport and Middletown fire departments assisted with medical treatment of those who were injured.

