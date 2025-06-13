Watch Here: Connor Dowd Puts Newport in the Spotlight on American Dream TV

Newport’s charm and coastal culture take center stage in a new episode of American Dream TV, now streaming and hosted by local real estate professional Connor Dowd.

In the segment, Dowd begins his tour at Diego’s on Bowen’s Wharf, a Newport staple known for its bold West Coast Mexican cuisine, signature cocktails, and prime waterfront setting. The episode showcases the restaurant’s laid-back vibe and popularity with both locals and visitors.

Next, Dowd visits the newly opened Newport Skatepark, a 19,000-square-foot facility that’s been nearly a decade in the making. The state-of-the-art park is a result of community-driven efforts and now serves as a gathering place for skaters of all ages and skill levels.

As a Newporter and real estate professional, Dowd brings a local’s perspective to the national platform, highlighting the city’s blend of lifestyle, community, and character. His feature on American Dream TV offers viewers across the country a glimpse into what makes Newport a great place to live, work, and play.





Watch the full Rhode Island episode HERE

