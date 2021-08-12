Scaling the Wall: Allison Paschke and Jacqueline Ott to exhibit at the Jamestown Arts Center

The richly colorful and abstract work of Allison Paschke and Jacqueline Ott will play with size and scale on the gallery walls at the Jamestown Arts Center beginning on August 21.

The vast wallspace at the JAC presented an opportunity for Paschke and Ott, both Rhode Island artists, to explore ambitious possibilities with their artwork. In Scaling the Wall the artworks act in conversation with another, not only between the two artists, but also in scale from the very large to very small. Paschke uses lush and delicate materials including mirrors, amber resins, and porcelain that respond to and change as the viewer approaches. Ott works in acrylic and graphite to create striking geographical compositions made up of a series of panels.

The JAC’s Exhibition Director Karen Conway explains: “The juxtaposition of Ott’s and Paschke’s work, and its varied media against the backdrop of the JAC’s 18 foot-high walls, lends itself to expand the viewer’s plane of vision and experience a dramatic shift in scale.”

Maureen Coleman, Executive Director of the JAC, describes: “The artwork is absolutely gorgeous—lush, intense colors, and an exciting, creative mix of mediums. Both artists are presenting visually stunning and completely unique works, specifically chosen for how they interact with our expansive space. We can’t wait to share it with our community.”

The public is invited to an Opening Reception for Scaling the Wall on Saturday, August 21 from 6-8 pm. Paschke and Ott will also hold an Artist’s Talk on September 9. The exhibition coincides with the JAC’s Annual Summer Soirée, a ticketed gala fundraising event on August 28.

Jacqueline Ott holds a BFA from University of the Arts in Philadelphia, and an MFA from Rhode Island School of Design. Her work is included in the collections of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston; Renwick Gallery, Smithsonian Institution, Washington DC; Newport Art Museum, Newport RI; and the Rhode Island School of Design Museum. She has received a National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship, a grant from the New York Foundation for the Arts Artist Fund, Rhode Island State Council for the Arts Fellowship in Drawing and Printmaking, Rhode Island State Council for the Arts Fellowship in Painting, and Rhode Island State Council for the Arts Artist Project Grant.

Allison Paschke has a BFA in photography from UC Santa Cruz, a BFA in ceramics from KCAI and an MFA in ceramics from the Cranbrook Academy of Art. Her work is included in the Newport Art Museum, the Kansas City Art Institute Museum of Art, and many private collections around the world. She was the recipient of RISCA’s second place fellowship in “new genres.” In addition to her studio practice, Paschke has curated and participated in several large-scale installation-based exhibitions in Rhode Island and in New York City.

Scaling the Wall will be on view from August 21 – October 9, 2021. Exhibitions at the Jamestown Arts Center are free. Facilities are accessible. Visit during Gallery Hours: Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, 11 am – 3 pm + Thursday, 11 am – 7 pm or by appointment by calling 401.560.0979.

Explore an online gallery of the artists’ work at jamestownartcenter.org/ upcomingexhibitions

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!