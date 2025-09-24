Hallmark’s ‘A Newport Christmas’ Premieres Nov. 2

Newport is stepping into the holiday spotlight this fall as Hallmark debuts ‘A Newport Christmas,’ a brand-new movie set against the backdrop of the city’s historic charm. The film premieres Sunday, Nov. 2, at 8 p.m. ET as part of Hallmark Channel’s popular “Countdown to Christmas” lineup.

Starring Ginna Claire Mason and Wes Brown, the movie weaves together time travel, romance, and Newport’s storied past. Mason plays Ella, a spirited socialite living in 1905 who dreams of using her wealth to give back to her community. When pressured into an arranged engagement, she sails her schooner into Newport Harbor, wishes upon a comet, and suddenly finds herself transported to 2025.

There she meets Nick (Brown), a sailor and Newport historian who owns the schooner in the present day. The two must work together to return Ella to her century before her very existence — and Newport’s history — is erased. But as their bond deepens, Ella faces a choice between returning to her past or staying in a future where she’s finally found true love.

Newport’s cobblestone streets, iconic mansions, and seaside beauty serve as the backdrop for the story, bringing national attention to the city’s unique mix of history and holiday spirit.

Hallmark says the film highlights the “timeless romance of Newport,” making it not just another holiday movie, but a love letter to the City by the Sea.

Premiere: Sunday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m. ET

Channel: Hallmark Channel

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!