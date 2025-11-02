“A Newport Christmas” Debuts Tonight at 8PM on Hallmark Channel

Get ready for a time-traveling holiday romance as A Newport Christmas premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET on the Hallmark Channel.

The film stars Ginna Claire Mason as Ella, a charitable and spirited Newport socialite in 1905 who dreams of using her family’s fortune to start a foundation to help others. But when she learns her father intends to arrange her engagement to a man she’s never met at the upcoming Christmas Eve ball, Ella takes her schooner out for a nighttime sail to clear her head.

When a comet flashes across the sky, Ella makes a wish for a different life — and suddenly finds Nick (played by Wes Brown), a sailor and local historian, aboard her boat. Convinced he’s a stowaway, Ella is shocked to realize she’s somehow sailed forward in time to 2025.

As Ella explores the modern world and discovers how her legacy has shaped the future, she also begins to fall for Nick. But the longer she stays, the more her absence threatens to alter history.

Together, the two chart a course for her return — and the surprising fate that awaits her at home.

Full of romance, nostalgia, and holiday spirit, A Newport Christmas is a heartwarming reminder that love — like Christmas — transcends time.

🎄 A Newport Christmas premieres Sunday, November 2 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.



