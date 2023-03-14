Newport Jazz Fest tickets go on-sale March 22

This summer, the legendary Newport Jazz Festival will return to Fort Adams State Park in Rhode Island. One of the most important and enduring cultural institutions in America will return for its 69th Anniversary where it will continue to hold space for the once in a lifetime performances that only Newport’s unique alchemy of intimacy and artistic community can bring. Fans and artists alike return each year to this hallowed ground to experience the joy of this long running tradition of diversity, discovery and artistic virtuosity. This year’s event will take place August 4-6.

General on-sale of 3-day tickets begins Wednesday, March 22nd at 1PM EST via DICE. Single day tickets and full line-up will be announced soon. Special pricing on 3-Day general admission and student tickets will be available on a first come first serve basis. There are a limited number of the 3-day passes at this price available. Full pricing listed below. Children under 10 are free with a maximum of 2 children attending per ticketed adult. Children 10 and over will need to purchase a full priced admission ticket. Students only age 10-25 are eligible for student tickets. Current College students are required to present a student photo ID. Middle and High School students are not required to show ID. All students must enter through the student gate only. For more information go to https://newportjazz.org/ tickets/

TICKET PRICING

Adult Tickets

3-Day Limited General Admission Pass-Tier One: $239.99 (includes fees)

3-Day Limited Student Ticket: $142.14 (includes fees)

3-Day Parking: $69.01 (includes fees)

Newport Jazz Festival encourages fans not to purchase tickets you see on the secondary market, or from any individual or corporate resellers claiming to have tickets before they have officially gone on sale to the public. Those speculative listings are not real tickets that the seller actually owns. Only purchase from official Newport Jazz sources during the official on sale. All Newport Jazz tickets are mobile from our ticketing partner DICE.

